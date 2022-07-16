The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

PNC opened at $153.42 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.87.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 853,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,353,000 after buying an additional 129,984 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 335,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

