Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valens from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday.

Valens Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Valens has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valens ( NASDAQ:VLNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Analysts expect that Valens will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth $3,206,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens during the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Valens during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

