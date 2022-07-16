Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.83.

Shares of CCA opened at C$82.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.53. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$81.80 and a 12 month high of C$121.29.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.7600007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at C$14,161,255.68. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819 and have sold 35,552 shares worth $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

