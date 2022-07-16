Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $265.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

