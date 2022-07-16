CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.