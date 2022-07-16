Parallel Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after acquiring an additional 91,091 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,690,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV stock opened at $272.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.02. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.