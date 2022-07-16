TownSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,417 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,365 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 158,779 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,755 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.