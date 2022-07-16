Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $607.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $618.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

