Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 34,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

