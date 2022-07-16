Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of V.F. worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 98,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

V.F. Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE VFC opened at $45.45 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.