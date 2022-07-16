Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,867 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $228,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

