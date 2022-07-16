Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,848 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $47,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,690,000 after acquiring an additional 77,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.