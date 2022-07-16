Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 96,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $5,926,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

