Peterson Wealth Management Sells 4,283 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

