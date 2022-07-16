Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Position Decreased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 46.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 215.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 58.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($160.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

