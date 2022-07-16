GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $27.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $34.29.

