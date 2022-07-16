GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 225,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

