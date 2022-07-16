iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 982.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 356,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 323,865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,814 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

