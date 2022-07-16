Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.