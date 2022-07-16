GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 256 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $710.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $867.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

