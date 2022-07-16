GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $300,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $128.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

