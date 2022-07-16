Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 306 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $176.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.19 and its 200-day moving average is $195.06. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

