McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $255.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

