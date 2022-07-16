GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

