GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,051,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 256,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.