5,713 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

