Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 13,163 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 604,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,944,000 after buying an additional 631,694 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Stem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Insider Activity

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $42,053.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $223,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,140 shares of company stock worth $400,170. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.