Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the period.

BSCN stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

