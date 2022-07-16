GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,624 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $8,226,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

