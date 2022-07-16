Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

