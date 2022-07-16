Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $3,470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GoHealth by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,318 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Stock Down 3.5 %

GoHealth stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $270.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.