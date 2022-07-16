GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $56.62 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

