GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Ceragon Networks worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 209,040 shares in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

CRNT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

