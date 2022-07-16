13,008 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $10.10 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

