2,399 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $83.19 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

