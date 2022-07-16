Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.