Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

