Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

