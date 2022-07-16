3,402 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 45,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 70,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.