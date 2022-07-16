Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 81,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $51.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

