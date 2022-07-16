TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average is $189.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.