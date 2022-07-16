Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth $273,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SONY opened at $82.15 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

