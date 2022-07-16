TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,614 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

