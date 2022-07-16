TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 902 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.88.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

