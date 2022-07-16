Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 24.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,830,000 after buying an additional 90,666 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 16,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.57.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $239.24 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

