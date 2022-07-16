Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 120,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Up 2.0 %

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.00. The firm has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

