Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

