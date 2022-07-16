Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.3% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $137.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.57. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

