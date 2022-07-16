Comerica Bank Acquires 698 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $232.41 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

