1,500 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.57.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

